Thank the Lord: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ‘Signed a Prenup in Her Favor'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married last week and new details about their prenup have surfaced — and thankfully Britney’s new team is protecting her finances, as promised.

via Page Six:

“Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor,” a source tells Page Six. “Her money is protected.”

And it was all Spears’ idea.

Page Six previously reported that she had put her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to the task of hiring a family lawyer to prepare the agreement.

At the time, Spears and Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, expressed in court documents that they were worried her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, would pump the brakes on their plan, as Jamie was still the conservator of Britney’s multimillion-dollar estate at the time.

But Jamie, 69, was suspended days later, and the pop icon’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

After Britney, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged in September 2021, many fans wondered what would happen to her money if they were to ever divorce.

Amid the chatter, the personal trainer-turned-actor joked on his Instagram Story, “Of course we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day.”

Britney and Asghari tied the knot last Thursday in the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The couple were accompanied by A-list celebs like Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore, who partied by their side the entire night.

Britney’s parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not present during the nuptials. Her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and James Jayden, 15, also missed the celebration.

Her brother, Bryan Spears, reportedly was invited but decided to skip the ceremony because his daughter was graduating from elementary school that same day. Bryan, 45, shares 11-year-old Lexie with ex-wife Graciella Sanchez.

“Both ceremonies were around the same time,” a source told Page Six exclusively. “Bryan couldn’t be in two places at once and didn’t want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving up ceremony, where she made a special speech. He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl.”