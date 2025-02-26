Thaddeus Matthews, Controversial Radio Host Known as the ‘Cussing Pastor,’ Dead at 67

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Pastor and talk show host Thaddeus Matthews died Monday, his wife Melanie says.

“No more sickness and no more worries. You said you were tired and wanted to rest. On today at 2:25 p.m., you transitioned peacefully surrounded by family and friends! Facebook family and friends, we want to thank those of you who have been praying for him and us during these trying times. We ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers as we process our loss. Peace and blessings to all!” Melanie Matthews wrote.

Thaddeus Matthews referred to himself as “The Cussing Pastor” and gained a large social media following, with 103,000 total followers on Facebook, more than 7,000 followers on Instagram, and 78,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Matthews authored the book “The Cussing Pastor: Bullsh*t from the Pulpit.”

On Monday, FOX13 spoke exclusively with Matthews’ wife, Melanie. She told FOX13 that he died at a hospital after suffering from heart failure. His family said he had been at a rehabilitation facility for the past five months where he was learning to walk.

“Thaddeus said his goodbyes,” Melanie Matthews told FOX13. “He made his apologies. He told us he was going to a better place.”

Melanie recalled her husband’s final days, saying that on “Sunday, he was still here but he kept saying that he was tired.” She also acknowledged that he was a controversial figure in Memphis who often spoke about issues in the city.

“I know that a lot of people thought he was playing with God because of his choice of vocabulary, but I know that he loved God,” Melanie said.

Thaddeus Matthews had recently made the decision to know longer be known as the “Cussing Pastor.”

“Repenting and basically saying, ‘You know, I’m tired of this particular lifestyle. I want people to truly know who I am,’” Melanie Matthews said when asked why her husband chose to no longer be called the “Cussing Pastor.”

Thaddeus’ daughter, Domonique, said her father died peacefully surrounded by family members.

“I’m not going to say he didn’t have a lot of enemies, but who meant the most he made sure that he apologized, he repented. I heard this out of his own mouth, and I feel he went the way he was supposed to,” Domonique Matthews said.

Melanie Matthews said a decision has not been made on whether her husband’s funeral will be private or public.

via: FOX13

