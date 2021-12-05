Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Their Kids Model New SKIMS Line [Photos]

When SKIMS’ newest campaign with Teyana Taylor and family dropped, her eldest daughter Junie showed that she did not come to play.

Taylor revealed she partnered up with the reality TV star for SKIMS’ new Cozy Collection campaign, which focuses on loungewear, unisex pieces and matching sets.

The line officially drops next Tuesday (Dec. 7) and to preface its arrival, Taylor shared photos of herself, Shumpert and their two daughters – Iman Tayla Jr., who goes by Junie, and 1-year-old Rue Rose – modeling the new pieces.

“Cozy runs deep in this family!” Taylor captioned the post. “Loved shooting this campaign for the new SKIMS Cozy Collection with my girls and my [love].”

As per usual, fans were most impressed with 5-year-old Junie, who modeled several outfits.

“Junie ate the whole family up,” one person wrote on Twitter about the photos.

“Sorry but [Teyana Taylor’s] daughter Junie is a WHOLE DAMN MODEL,” another tweeted. “Okay Junie you better serve for SKIMS!”

Kardashian also posted Taylor’s family photos on her own Instagram account. “The Shumperts for NEW SKIMS Cozy,” she wrote on Friday. “We’re introducing new matching sets, unisex style and accessories everyone will love.”

According to a SKIMS Instagram post, the Cozy Collection will become available on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PST and will include “matching sets, unisex styles and snuggly accessories.” Adult sizes range from XXS to 5X and children’s sizes will range from 2T to 10.

As reported by REVOLT, Taylor has been traveling across the country on her farewell tour since last month. However, over the weekend, she was hospitalized after the rigorous schedule and her strenuous performances caused her body to “shut down.” The 30-year-old told fans she was doing better after receiving “the proper fluids and nutrients” and would take a few days off to fully recover.

See Taylor, Shumpert and their two daughters model SKIMS Cozy on Taylor’s Instagram post below.