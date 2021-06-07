Teyana Taylor Is The First Black Woman To Be Named Maxim's Sexiest Woman Alive [Photo]

Teyana Taylor is now the first Black woman to be named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim Magazine.

via: Essence

She appears on the cover of the July/August 2021 issue.

“I’ve followed Maxim for a long time and I’ve always felt like I should be on the cover,” Taylor said the magazine during the cover interview. “So to actually get the call saying they want me on the cover really means a lot. I was like, what? They want me on the cover? Okay!”

Congratulations to @TEYANATAYLOR being the First Black Woman to grace the cover & be listed as #1 on Maxim’s Sexist Women! pic.twitter.com/XMJ1yAdIlc — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 7, 2021

Taylor is a modern renaissance woman to the fullest. She serves as the 1-year creative director of fashion company Pretty Little Thing, where she works to shape the current vision of the brand. Her most recent musical release was The Album, the 23-track project featuring music icons like Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu and Missy Elliott. The release debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, making it her first project to crack the top ten.

Additionally, she is a music video director who works under the name “Spike Tey” and has crafted videos for Monica, Macy Gray and Queen Naija. “Honestly, directing is one of the best things that I’ve ever done, and one of my favorite things in my career that I’m doing, ‘cause I kind of always had that eye,” Taylor said to Maxim.

The 30-year old is a wife to NBA player Iman Shumpert, whom she married in 2016. They share two daughters, 5-year-old Junie and an infant named Rue Rose.

One of her hottest career moments was starring in and choreographing Kanye West’s “Fade” video, for which she garnered international attention. Taylor is also in the developmental stages of a documentary about soul singer Dionne Warwick’s life, in which she will portray Warwick.

Get it Teyana.