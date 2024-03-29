Teyana Taylor Accuses Ex Iman Shumpert of Having Female 'Friend' Sleep Over on His Weekend With Daughters in Divorce War | lovebscott.com

Teyana Taylor is convinced Iman Shumpert’s relationship with a woman is negatively impacting their children.

via: Radar Online

Taylor isn’t happy with her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, claiming he’s confusing their daughters by allowing a female “friend” to sleep with him in his bedroom on at least one of the weekends he had their children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Teyana filed new documents, asking to call on a child psychologist to testify about the lasting effects alleged issues like these can have on young minds.

According to the singer, the alleged incident happened a few weeks ago when daughters Junie, 8, and Rue, 3, stayed with their former NBA star father. Teyana claimed Iman had a female companion staying at his home during his parenting weekend with the girls, claiming she saw and heard the woman during a FaceTime call with them.

She also alleged the same woman went with Iman and the girls to SkyZone later. She further charged that Junie told her she was confused when she saw her daddy sharing a bed with his female companion, claiming Iman told her the “friend” was sleeping over because her house was “broken.”

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Teyana insisted that Iman doesn’t need to bring another woman around or let her sleep at his home on the weekends he has the kids, noting he only gets Junie and Rue two weekends every month and a handful of Fridays.

She claimed the former athlete has no clue that his actions affect their daughters, which is why she’s demanding to bring a child psychologist in to testify during their divorce battle.

As this outlet reported, Teyana secretly filed for divorce in January using only their initials, which kept their high-profile breakup hidden for months before she announced their split on social media. It wasn’t until Iman filed his motion, demanding their legal names be listed, that the divorce was made public.

Sleepovers with new “friends” isn’t the only topic they are fighting about. RadarOnline.com told you that Teyana demanded primary custody of their kids and child support. She claims Iman is irresponsible with Junie and Rue, adding the girls “appear to be disheveled” and “are not fed properly” while in his care. Teyana also accused him of having a “reckless disregard for the safety and well-being” of the girls.

Iman denied the accusations.

“[Shumpert] asks for significant time with the parties’ minor children, but then leaves them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested. [Shumpert’s] interest in the parties’ daughter is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to [Shumpert] providing true parenting and care for the girls. [Taylor] further shows the Court that when [Shumpert] gets angry, he is irresponsible with the girls,” the petition read.

Teyana also mentioned his 2022 criminal arrest in Texas for possession of marijuana and his 2016 DUI in Georgia. She’s asking for primary custody and support —accusing Iman of not paying her a dime for the girls since their split.