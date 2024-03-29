50 Cent Denies Abuse Claims, Says Ex Daphne Joy Had ‘Hopes’ of Having Second Child — But ‘Started Receiving Money’ From Diddy After Plan Failed | lovebscott.com

Daphne Joy is accusing 50 Cent, her ex-boyfriend, of rape and physical abuse — which he denies and claims only fuels his desire to get custody of their 11-year-old son, Sire — after Joy was named as an alleged sex worker for Sean “Diddy” Combs in a lawsuit.

via: Page Six

The “In Da Club” rapper hit back at the OnlyFan model’s claims that she moved to New York so he could have the “opportunity to be a father” to their son, Sire, claiming instead Joy followed him with “hopes” of having a second child together.

“You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday evening alongside a paparazzo photo of Joy and Combs together.

“So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.”

50 Cent followed up with a second Instagram post about his current tour’s sales and wrote, “I made all this money and I’m practicing abstinence, I don’t want a little sex worker.”

The G-Unit Records founder, 48, has been on the offense against Joy since her name was mentioned as a purported sex worker in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ $30 million lawsuit against Combs, who allegedly sexually assaulted him.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker.LOL,” 50 Cent, 48, wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside two photos of himself smoking a cigar in the rain. “Yo this s–t is a movie.”

The following day, 50 Cent confirmed reports that he was planning to seek sole custody of Sire, 11.

“It is what it is see you in Family court, sex worker!” he captioned an Instagram of the report.

Joy, 37, vehemently denied the allegations, which she described as “character assassination.”

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” the influencer began in an Instagram Story Thursday. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination.”

She noted that she would be hiring an attorney to explore “all legal remedies” against Jones and his lawyer.

Joy went on to accuse the “Power” actor of rape and physical abuse, but 50 Cent denied her claims in a statement via his rep.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son,” the statement read. “My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”