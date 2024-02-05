Terry McMillan Partners With Lifetime for Slate of New Original Movies | lovebscott.com

Terry McMillan has partnered with Lifetime to executive produce a slate of new movies under the banner “Terry McMillan Presents.”

via Variety:

Best known for her novels turned hit films “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and “Waiting to Exhale,” McMillan’s new movies for Lifetime will focus on the love and lives of African American women, and serve as part of Lifetime’s 40th anniversary.

“As women, we can be messy. We can be complicated. We can be so many things,” McMillan said in a statement. “Life is never tied up in a bow so it’s thrilling to be back in business with Lifetime who allows women to tell our own stories in an authentic way.”

The original movies under the “Terry McMillan Presents” banner will be announced later this year with casting information. Lifetime and McMillan previously collaborated on “A Day Late and a Dollar Short,” which starred Whoopi Goldberg, Mekhi Phifer, Anika Noni Rose, Kimberly Elise, Tichina Arnold and Ving Rhames.

“Terry is an American treasure with her ability to capture the female experience in finding love and happiness,” says Lifetime EVP and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant. “We are so excited to partner with her on these new movies that I know will also resonate with our viewers.”

McMillan has won the NAACP Image Award and the Essence Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award. Her debut novel “Mama” also received the Doubleday New Voices Award and the American Book Award. Additionally, all of her novels became New York Times Bestsellers, including her latest novel “It’s Not All Downhill From Here.”

At least there’s a network out here still investing in Black stories.