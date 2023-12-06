Terrence J. Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Mikalah Sultan

Terrence J is engaged!

via: BET

On Sunday (Dec. 3), the former “106 & Park” host got down on one knee and popped Sultan the big question, as The Shade Room reported.

The media personality turned actor reposted a photo of him and the model kissing onto his IG story that was originally shared by a user named Troy Millings, which appears to be the happy moment after the bride-to-be said “yes.”

He also reshared another post commemorating their engagement from La La Anthony.

“Congratulations to my brother @terrencej & @mikalahstyles on their engagement,” she said in the caption of the post. “SOOO HAPPY FOR THEM.” In the post, the couple is decked out in all black while sitting on a white couch. As Sultan shows off her new rock while holding a red stem rose in one hand, J. flashes a bright smile from ear to ear.

The couple has been known to flaunt their love story on the ‘gram, and we’re here for it.

Last year, when J. marked his 40th birthday, his lady was by his side.

May the fun times never end for these two!