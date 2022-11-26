Tenoch Huerta Speaks on His Missing Bulge in 'Wakanda Forever' Final Cut: 'I'm Not Going to Lie to People'

Some eagle-eyed (and rather horny) ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans noticed that Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, seemed to have a smaller ‘bulge’ in the film as opposed to what was first seen in the movie’s trailer.

Of course, the disappearing bulge led to conversations on Twitter regarding the choice of costume, men’s bodies, and whether or not the bulge was ‘family-friendly.’

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Tenoch weighed-in on the discussion surrounding his package.

“The only thing I can say is: the original was the photo on the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original,” the actor shared.

“No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right,” he said.

We wonder which version will make the Blu-Ray…

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ? ? !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022