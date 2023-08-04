Teen in Custody in Fatal Stabbing of Dancer O'Shae Sibley

A teenager is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of dancer O’Shae Sibley in New York last week week, according to police sources.

via ABC News:

Police previously said that a 17-year-old male was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Sibley, 28, who was stabbed in his torso on July 29 around 11 p.m. at a gas station in Brooklyn.

Siblely was a member of the Philadelphia Dance Company, also known as Philadanco!

In a video posted to Facebook, Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said he and Sibley were among a group of friends that were voguing and dancing at the gas station while pumping gas when they were confronted by another group.

According to Pena, the group hurled homophobic slurs at Sibley’s group. The confrontation then turned violent and Sibley was stabbed, Pena said.

Sibley was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say they are trying to move quickly to establish what happened and whether this was a bias crime.

He will be laid to rest next week.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 8 at The Met Philadelphia. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m.

Sibley will be buried at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Joan Myers Brown, the founder Philadanco!, told Action News earlier this week she has seen gay Black men in dance face hardship and hate. Sibley attended Philadanco! dance classes on scholarship.

“(He was) coming from North Philly, where the guys teased you for being a dancer, he persevered,” said Myers Brown.

Sibley moved to New York City to pursue his dream of dance. Myers Brown says he was studying dance at the famed Ailey School while dancing at various venues as he waited for his big break in the business.

Philadanco! has also started a GoFundMe to help his family. Dancers from Philadanco! will perform at Sibley’s funeral service.

Rest in power, O’Shae.