Ted Cruz Storms off From British Reporter Who Asked Why So Many Mass Shootings Happen "Only in America" [Video]

As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) attended a vigil Wednesday for the victims of the massacre in Uvalde, Tex., he stormed away from an interview.

via: Revolt

As the pro-gun lawmaker finished paying his respects, members of the media were present to ask the senator a few questions. While making his rounds and giving brief answers to some, Cruz was blindsided when a reporter from Sky News asked why mass shootings “only happen in America.”

Before the heated exchange began, Sky News reporter Mark Stone asked, “Is this the moment to reform gun laws?”

After a deep sigh and off-putting body language, Cruz responded by saying, “I get that’s where the media likes to go” before being cut off by Stone.

“It’s not. It’s where many of the people we’ve talked to here like to go,” Stone replied.

“The proposals the Democrats and the media, inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people,” the senator says before he’s cut off by Stone once again. “A ‘violent psychopath’ who’s able to get a weapon so easily — an 18-year-old with two AR-15s,” Stone says.

Cruz tells the reporters that none of the proposals that the Democrats have would have stopped the crime from happening.

“But why does this happen only in your country? I really think that’s what many people around the world just cannot fathom. Why only in America? Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?”

This question proved to be enough for the senator as he accused the reporter of having his own agenda then wrapped up the interview and walked off. Stone continued to press Cruz on the issue, asking why he thinks that guns aren’t the problem.

Another person joined in Stone’s questioning and as the senator tried to leave asked, “Mr. Cruz, why is America the only country that faces this kind of mass shooting?”

As the three begin to talk over one another, Cruz can be heard calling America “the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth.”

According to NPR, there have been 212 mass shootings in America already this year.