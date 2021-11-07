Ted Cruz is Big Mad over Big Bird's Vaccination Tweet [Photos + Video]

Texas senator Ted Cruz led conservatives in condemnation of a prominent public figure for advocating Covid-19 vaccinations for children. Big Bird.

Big Bird tweeted Saturday morning that he received his COVID-19 vaccine, writing that his wing is “feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

The Sesame Street character appeared on CNN on Saturday morning during the network’s family town hall, dubbed “The ABCs of Covid Vaccines,” where the network’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta, and anchor Erica Hill answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

Other characters from the children’s show also appeared on the program.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

Granny Bird, Big Bird’s grandmother, revealed on air that Big Bird would be receiving the vaccine.

It’s happening! @drsanjaygupta and I are back with our friends from @sesamestreet for a new Town Hall answering your Qs. Join @elmo @BigBird Rosita and some special guests TODAY 8:30a ET @cnn. So excited to meet @KizzyPhD! pic.twitter.com/s1Tf1NRGbY — Erica Hill (@EricaRHill) November 6, 2021

The tweet from Big Bird announcing his vaccination sparked outrage from individuals on the political right, with Cruz condemning the message.

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, responded to Cruz’s tweet, writing, “You are vaccinated.”

You are vaccinated. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 6, 2021

Big Bird has been discussing vaccination for years.

A Twitter account named Muppet Wiki posted a video from 1972 on Saturday that featured Big Bird observing a line of people waiting to get inoculated.

Big Bird gets vaccinated, 1972 pic.twitter.com/M2mdmmjZ0N — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) November 6, 2021

CNN’s town hall came days after shots started going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot for young children on Oct. 29.

