Taylor Swift: 'I Will Be Casting My Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election' [Photo] | www.lovebscott.com

Taylor Swift has (finally) spoken.

After much speculation, the singer has come out to endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for the 2024 election.

In a lengthy post to Instagram, Taylor writes:

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharrisbecause she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swifties stand up! And make sure you’re registered to vote. See Taylor’s full endorsement below.

