Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist in History to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ has taken over the Billboard Hot 100 — making Taylor the first artist in history to occupy all 10 spots.

Taylor reacted to the news via Social media.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

via Billboard:

Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader.

All 10 songs in the Hot 100’s top tier are from Swift’s new LP Midnights, which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years.

Swift also surges past Drake and The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week, as her monopoly of the top 10 bests those acts, each of whom infused the top five for a week each in 2021 and 1964, respectively.

Meanwhile, as Swift adds 10 new Hot 100 top 10s, she now boasts the most top 10s among women in the chart’s history, with 40 (surpassing Madonna’s 38). Among all acts, she trails only Drake (59 top 10s).

Plus, Midnights becomes the first album ever with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s, besting the nine from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Nov. 5, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 1).

Congrats Taylor!

The Taylor Swift Billboard Top 10. pic.twitter.com/MJiXGwrp5V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022