Tatyana Ali Weighs In On Will Smith Oscars Controversy [Photo]

Tatyana Ali believes Chris Rock “didn’t deserve to be hit” by Will Smith over a joke told by the comedian during the 94th Academy Awards.

via: Revolt

Taking to Twitter, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress took her former co-star to task for slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards telecast, while also showing support to all parties in the midst of the still-active chaos:

“I love [Will Smith] very much. [Chris Rock] didn’t deserve to be hit. Period. My heart aches for what has happened. I don’t know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart. I’ve seen him many times try his best to do what is right. I believe in him.”

This past week, Will Smith shocked the Academy, those in attendance, and the millions watching by walking on stage to slap Chris Rock over a joke made about Smith’s wife Jada in regards to her short haircut. He then moved to his seat to yell an expletive remark about not speaking on Jada’s name, effectively casting an unfortunate shadow on the achievements of the night, including his own for Best Actor — an award he earned for his role in last year’s King Richard. Since then, Smith had provided an apology for his actions, and has even resigned from the very Academy that provided him with his aforementioned award:

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate … Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Despite the resignation, the Academy will continue with their investigation and subsequent disciplinary actions as a result of the slap:

“We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

