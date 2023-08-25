Tasha K Offers To Pay Cardi B Just $200k Of 4 Million Owed

Cardi B has been offered a mere pittance by blogger Tasha K, with the disgraced blogger offering the “Bodak Yellow” rapper only $220,000 out of the $3.9million she really owes.

via: HotNewHipHop

Earlier this year, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy at which point her debts weren’t forgiven, but Cardi was informed that she had to stop her pursuit of them temporarily. That erupted into an ongoing saga of legal maneuvers that’s lasted all year.

Back in April, Cardi B first began pursuing ways to get her money. After she first attempted to seize assets from Tasha, she later was limited to collecting checks from the Blogger’s YouTube channel in the meantime. A month later as the vast majority of the debt still hadn’t been paid Tasha K officially filed for bankruptcy. As a result Cardi’s ability to collect on the debt owed to her was paused. In the following months Tasha K was making headlines for her continued beefs with other figures like Tina Knowles, Wack 100, and Sukihana. In July, Cardi once again reignited the lawsuit flame.

Since July Cardi B has requested an audit of Tasha K to make sure that she is eventually paid what she’s owed. After Tasha maintained that she “does not have the ability to pay” Cardi doubled down. She made another request that the court force the blogger to pay up despite her bankruptcy. That was the last update to the story until now. Recently, Tasha offered Cardi a fraction of what she is fully owed.

Tasha K says she can pay just $220k of the $4 million she owes to Cardi B. Unsurprisingly, Cardi and her legal team have rejected the proposal. They’re continuing to seek out the full original legal judgement.

Tasha K also owes $84,000 to the IRS and $39,452 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Her other creditors include American Express, Bank of America and Progressive.