Tardy for the Payment: Kim Zolciak to Lose $2.6M Mansion to Foreclosure After She ‘Failed to Pay Back’ $300K Loan

Kim Zolciak Biermann and her husband, former NFL star Kroy Biermann, are set to lose their Georgia home to foreclosure after they ‘failed to pay back’ a $300K loan.

via The Sun:

A Notice of Sale Under Power confirmed that Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, had their five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home foreclosed on and is being put up for sale.

According to the document, the sprawling 6,907-square-foot home “will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Fulton County, Georgia.”

Kim and Kroy’s home was foreclosed upon “because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness.”

The couple took out a $300K loan against the home and, according to the documents, failed to pay it back.

Per legal documents, Kim and Kroy purchased the home in December 2013.

The initial Notice of Sale Under Power was published on October 6.

Kim and Kroy’s family home will go on sale “on the first Tuesday in November, 2022,” according to the legal docs.

Kroy’s last game in the NFL was back in 2015 while the family’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ series on Bravo was canceled after 8 seasons in 2021. Hopefully they’re able to pull their finances back together.