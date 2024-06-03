Taraji P. Henson to Host the 2024 BET Awards | lovebscott.com

Taraji P. Henson will be returning to host the 2024 BET Awards.

The star-studded event will take place June 30, airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

via THR:

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the BET Awards for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” Henson said in a statement.

Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and performers include Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Latto, GloRilla and Shaboozey.

Drake is the show’s top contender with seven nominations, including album of the year with For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), best male R&B/pop artist and viewer’s choice for “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA and Sexyy Red. He has two bids for video of the year category: “Rich Baby Daddy” and his guest verse on J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter.”

Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who recently battled in a rap war, will compete in two categories: best male hip-hop artist and best collaboration. In the latter category, Drake is nominated for “Rich Baby Daddy,” while Lamar is nominated for his guest verse on the remix of Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem.”

Nicki Minaj follows Drake with six nominations, including bids for video of the year for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua, album of the year for Pink Friday 2 and best female hip-hop artist.

For video of the year, Minaj and Drake will take on Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos,” Monét’s “On My Mama,” Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage’s “Good Good” and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills.”

For album of the year, those nominated alongside Drake and Minaj’s projects are: Monét’s Jaguar II, Chris Brown’s 11:11, Usher’s Coming Home, Killer Mike’s Michael, 21 Savage’s American Dream and Gunna’s A Gift & A Curse.

SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Red and Monét earned five nominations apiece. Acts who scored four nominations are Beyoncé, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage and Tyla.

Will you be watching? The BET Awards will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT.