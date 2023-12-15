Tamar Braxton’s Ex-BFF Accuses Singer of Refusing to Reimburse Him For Tour Expenses: ‘About to Lose My Mind’

Tamar Braxton has been in the news a lot as of late.

via: Radar Online

Tamar Braxton’s ex-friend Letroy went off on the singer accusing her of failing to reimburse him for expenses related to her tour that he helped put together, RadarOnline.com has learned

On Thursday, the drama erupted after Tamar posted a video on her Twitter promoting her Love and War tour, which she has been on for weeks.

She posted a video montage that showed clips of her from the recent tour performances. She wrote, “I can’t wait to see you all my Tamartians friends! Tickets are on sale right now and are going fast! There are also some meet and greets left!”

I can’t wait to see you all my Tamartians friends! Tickets are on sale right now and are going fast! There are also some meet and greets left! Hit @Travis_Ware up if you need assistance finding the meet & greet tickets! Grab them while you can! #loveandwar10 #part2 ? Upcoming… pic.twitter.com/E92Dx4lmS5 — Tamar Estine? (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 15, 2023

Letroy replied to the post telling Tamar, “Since this is YOUR tour, you need to pay your own camera people and editors to shoot and edit footage of you. You were sent notices to not use this footage, yet you did. You have no respect for anyone. Take this down, please.

He claimed Tamar “didn’t get rights from the film crew to use this. You drain everyone and everything. Why do you think you can treat people however you want. Take my footage down now, respectfully.”

He continued, “I asked privately now I’m asking publicly, Please take down the footage I paid the camera crew to shoot and edit. You refused to reimburse me, and I offered. You can not continue to do whatever you want to people. I own this footage and edit.”

Letroy said, “And y’all know I had this created because when’s the last time yall seen something professional and put together like this from her?”

He said, “I’ve been beaten down for over a month straight publicly and privately and today just sent me OVER.”

Tamar’s ex-friend added, “I am about to lose my mind! I’ve been trying to be done with this for a month! I’d jump off the roof but then Tamar would say I did it to hurt her and that if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have a roof. And that I should apologize to her for jumping.”

He said, “She don’t care. We have fallen out before but THIS is the worst betrayal yet”

Letroy even referenced the recent incident at Tamar’s concert where her friend James Wright Chanel was allegedly assaulted by Chrisean Rock backstage.

The incident went down on November 10 in Los Angeles. Letroy, who helped organize the tour, spoke out about what went down on social media before Tamar – which reportedly upset her.

As we previously reported, Chrisean was allegedly invited to the concert by Tamar. Letroy said he objected to her being at the event before the alleged assault.

On Twitter, he said, “Yall notice how she been so quiet about what happened to James? She mouth of the south any other time. She mad cuz I said something before her.

Tamar has yet to respond to Letroy’s claims.