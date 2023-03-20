Tamar Braxton Explains How Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Allegedly Threatened Her: 'I Am a 5x Emmy-Nominated Journalist' [Video]

Tamar Braxton is explaining herself.

During Sunday night’s episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Tamar basically confirmed that Kandi Burruss was the ‘peach’ she alluded to in a post several months ago.

If you recall, Tamar said via Instagram that a ‘peach’ and her husband threatened her.

After Sunday’s ‘WWHL,’ Tamar addressed the situation and gave her full rundown of what really happened.

In a colorful retelling, Tamar says that the drama started when she was asked about Carlos King and the alleged issue between him and Kandi.

Tamar commented and said she needed to hear both sides, basically saying that because she’s a ‘5x Emmy-nominated journalist,’ she needed all the facts before calling someone (Carlos) a liar.

Fast-forward to another run-in, Tamar says she and Kandi got into it because Kandi was upset over Tamar’s comments.

According to Tamar, she also tried to speak to Todd and he told her “you know what it is ” and she felt threatened.

Listen to Tamar tell the tale in her own words below.

