Tamar Braxton Calls Toni Braxton Out For ‘Gaslighting’ In Heated Exchange

BY: Walker

Published 40 minutes ago

Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton have never had the smoothest relationship. The sisters have been at each other’s throats in front of the internet before. That said, fans were surprised by how quickly things spiraled out of control on Monday.

While trying to wish Tamar a happy birthday, Toni shared that she might have been blocked by her sister. “I wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you,” the R&B star wrote. “But I’m blocked, again?? Anyway, happy birthday Tay!”

The post, shared by The Shade Room, caught Tamar’s attention, prompting her to respond. “Or you could have called,” she commented. “#Gaslighting.”

“I’m with Tamar on this one. Everything doesn’t have to be put on social media. Clearly her phone number isn’t blocked, she could’ve called. No one knew they had any issue until now..” reacted one fan. “I sincerely hope they get their acts together. They already lost one sister, unfortunately. After such a loss, I’d be clutching onto my sisters tight. They’d get sick of me..” commented another.

In a separate Instagram post, Tamar seemingly reacts to her sister’s remarks. “It’s my MF Birthday! Don’t get me wrong, I’m so humble, will always be, but in this chapter I’ll never dim my light so others can shine. This time, I’m remembering who tf i am! Cause i almost forgot! -THEE Tamar Braxton..”

Another post read, “today has been a very emotional day. I can’t believe how AMAZING my bday has been. I have the most AMAZING friends that are now my family. This time last year I was struggling and empty and unloved… I am now 100 percent whole!!! I normally go on vacation but I’m so busy I had to cancel it. You can’t tell me that God isn’t sooo good! He don’t play about me cause I don’t play about him!! Thank you all for the well bday wishes and all the true love for me..”

via: Hot97

