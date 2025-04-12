Tallulah Willis Reveal Her Thoughts on Ex Stepdad Ashton Kutcher in Rare Public Comment [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 57 seconds ago

Kutcher was wed to Demi Moore, Tallulah’s mother, between 2005 and 2013.

Tallulah Willis has always had an interesting perspective on family dynamics, especially with her blended family.

The youngest daughter of Die Hard star Bruce Willis and Ghost actress Demi Moore has navigated her fair share of ups and downs, particularly after her mom’s highly publicized marriage to Ashton Kutcher. And now, she’s giving some insight into her thoughts.

On the Goop podcast episode released April 7, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk discussed their experience blending their families — with both Paltrow and Falchuk sharing children from their previous marriages — and Tallulah couldn’t help but chime in.

“I have a lot to say on this,” the 31-year-old wrote in the comments of Gwyneth’s Instagram post promoting the episode. “Especially how to move through and ex-step-parent.”

When one curious fan asked if she was specifically talking about her mom’s marriage to Ashton, Tallulah actually responded.

“This maybe should have been a private message lol,” she wrote, but still confirmed, “Yes, I have personal experience with this.”

“It’s an important conversation,” Tallulah added in later comments, telling the fan, “also. No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there’s room for everyone.”

Tallulah and her sisters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, were teens when Demi began her highly publicized relationship with Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior at the time. The romance came three years after Moore ended her marriage with Willis.

The whirlwind relationship was a huge shift for Tallulah, who previously admitted that during this time, she felt largely “forgotten.”

“I felt like everyone left the house and it was just me living there,” Tallulah reflected during a 2019 conversation with her mom and sisters on Red Table Talk. “I know that she does love me, one hundred percent, but in that moment, you’re hurt, and you can’t fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you.”

While the dynamic was understandably tough for Tallulah, Ashton said he’s always made a point of staying connected with Demi’s daughters, telling Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast in 2020, “I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls.”

“I love them, and I’m never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them.” he added.

Tallulah’s unique family dynamic extends to her father as well, with the longtime actor marrying Emma Hemming in 2009, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

The group often shares family photos together — including Demi and Emma — spending holidays and birthdays as a group, especially in light of Bruce’s dementia diagnosis.

