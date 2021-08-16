‘The Talk’ is in Search of a Male Co-Host to Replace Carrie Ann Inaba

Back in April Carrie Ann Inaba took a leave of absence from ‘The Talk’ to focus on her well-being, now it looks like she’s gone for good.

via: Page Six

After Jerry O’Connell replaced Sharon Osbourne as co-host, Page Six has exclusively learned that the CBS talk show is looking to fill Carrie Ann Inaba’s empty seat with a man.

“They haven’t announced it, but Carrie Ann is not returning, and they’ve been trying out comics and athletes to take her place,” a source told us.

“We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at ‘The Talk.’ I hope to be back soon! Ready for action!”

However, an insider pointed out that the show’s race row involving Osbourne, 68, in March did not sit well with Inaba, who was out during the controversy.

“After the incident, they brought in a diversity and inclusion agency to help repair the situation, and Carrie Ann openly griped that she was being punished for things while she was out. She returned to a new environment, and she also didn’t like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues,” the source said.

Inaba congratulated and thanked “everyone who works on the show” when CBS announced the show’s Season 12 renewal in June, but she didn’t provide an update on her health or announce if she’d be returning. She appeared more enthusiastic in a post about the return of “Dancing with the Stars,” on which she appears as a judge.

“Bring on the ballroom. #DWTS returns to ABC September 20… I’ll be there!” she wrote in July.

Brass at “The Talk” were not pleased with her “DWTS” posts, we’re told.

But another insider sounded a note of caution, saying, “It’s 50/50. Everyone wants her back. No decisions have been made.”

A rep for Inaba did not comment.

Hopefully it’s a man of color.