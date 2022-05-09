T.I. Slams People for ‘Bullying’ Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels Following His Death [Photo + Video]

During his life, Kevin Samuels was a controversial figure online. In his death, Samuels has been attacked for his viral opinions. In response, T.I. hit Instagram with a demand to let Samuels rest in peace.

via: Complex

In a lengthy video shared to his Instagram, T.I. referred to Samuels as a “guru” and suggested that anyone who was critical of Samuels’ questionable dating and relationship “advice” is “despicable.” He described people criticizing Samuels’ often viral takes as “bullying a dead man,” and a “fucking travesty of justice.”

“I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace,” he said in the video, which he said was filmed in his car as he was stuck in traffic. “Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it, fuck ya. That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in. So, I wanna see who the fuck wanna say something me while I’m still alive.”

Throughout his career, Samuels has faced scrutiny for his divisive takes on dating, relationships, and gender roles. His critics often described his content as toxic, misogynistic, and classist. In one clip from this year, he said that any woman who was still single in their mid-30s was considered “a leftover” and would be less desirable to men.

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman. You are what is left,” he said. “Men know that there is likely something wrong with you. Whether you want to hear it or not, I’m going to go there with you. I’m telling you the truth that you don’t want to hear.”

Other recent videos shared to his YouTube channel included titles such as “Women Should Let Men Use Them, “Women Love When Men Cheat?,” and “Modern Women Are Average At Best?” Ahead of the arrival of Future’s song “Worst Day,” the rapper tapped Samuels for a therapy-style conversation in a trailer for the song.

Previously, T.I. shared an image of Kevin Samuels walking to the gates of heaven looking back and delivering a message of “And yall still fat and average.”