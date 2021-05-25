T-Pain to Launch New Podcast Series, “Nappy Boy Radio”

T-Pain is introducing his own podcast and video show Nappy Boy Radio in partnership with podcast platform PodcastOne.

via: Revolt

According to Deadline, “Nappy Boy Radio” will feature conversations between T-Pain and a variety of celebrity guests, including actress Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, “Cobra Kai” actor Joe Seo, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi. The “Buy U a Drank” rapper said it was his late-night conversations with friends that prompted the idea to launch his own podcast.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way with me saying, “Damn, we should have recorded that.’ So we decided to do just that and launch the ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ podcast,” T-Pain told the outlet. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”

Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne, added, “At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-Pain is all that and more.”

“His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ with T-Pain,” Gray told Deadline.

“Nappy Boy Radio” is reportedly being recorded in T-Pain’s state-of-the-art new podcast studio. Deadline adds that the series will cover topics such as music, gaming, exotic cars, technology, alcoholic beverages and more as guests “peel back the layers of what really adds spice to life.”

T-Pain’s “Nappy Boy Radio” launches on June 3. Earlier this month, the Florida native also returned with new music, dropping off “I Like Dat,” his collaboration with Kehlani.

Speaking of T-Pain sitting down and talking with folks. He recently went on Instagram Live with Mark Zuckerberg to discuss technical difficulties with IG DMs after T-Pain discovered he had a whole request folder full of unread DMs from famous people. Zuckerberg explained the reason behind the folder in question, noting that “I kinda feel like on principle, any time Rihanna sends you a message, it should go into your main inbox.”