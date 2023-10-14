T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Settle Divorce Nearly a Year After His Romance with Amy Robach Was Revealed

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have officially settled their divorce.

via People:

The New York County Supreme Court has processed a certificate of dissolution of the marriage between the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor, 46, and the powerhouse attorney, 45, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to online records viewed by PEOPLE, their next court appearance is set for Jan. 9, 2024.

Attorneys for Holmes and Fiebig did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The settlement comes 10 months after the journalist and Fiebig — who share 10-year-old daughter Sabine — filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage in December 2022 in the wake of his romance with his former colleague Amy Robach becoming public knowledge.

A source told PEOPLE at the time Robach and Holmes were “two consenting adults who were each separated” from their respective partners. Robach remains legally married to actor Andrew Shue, 56, though they are believed to have been separated since the summer of 2022.

“They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that,” the insider shared.

A second source revealed that Robach, 50, had been “going through a heartache and T.J. was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something.”

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Robach and Holmes had stepped away from ABC News following the company’s investigation into their romance.

ABC News president Kim Godwin has addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair would “remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review” with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement.

As reports of their relationship surfaced in November 2022, Holmes and Robach both shut down their respective Instagram pages. In August, Robach returned to social media, sharing a black-and-white close-up of two pairs of matching running shoes, she added the caption: “#nycmarathon2023 ”

The former ABC News correspondent, whose bond with Holmes grew over their mutual love of running, seemed to hint that they were both training to run the upcoming race.

Good for them.