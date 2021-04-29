T.I. Gives Shout-Out To 'White, Non Racist Friends': 'I Love Y'all' [Photo]

T.I is definitely not one to hold his tongue and share his opinion. He took to Instagram to let all his non racist white friends that he loves them.

via: AceShowbiz

It is not an easy time for black community as the fight against racism and the Black Lives Matter movement have yet to be over. On Wednesday, April 28, Atlanta icon T.I., who has always been vocal about social justice, shared a message to his “white, NON RACIST friends,” thanking them for their support and love.

“To my white, NON RACIST friends, I love y’all !” so he wrote on the image that he posted on his page. “Don’t get it twisted. Me loving and protecting my race does not mean I hate or fault you. We know exactly who our enemies are, they’re no longer hiding it. Thank you for standing with us.”

He doubled down on his remarks in the caption. “Top of the top people. I love & respect all who love & respect US,” he penned.

His post earned him praises from his followers. “Respect!!” an official account of RAPTV wrote in the comment section. Writer R. M. Drake called his action and his post “King ish,” while someone else added, “Thank you – I receive hate from all sides for standing up against racism and I am not going to change, been like this my whole life. I hate bullying of any kind.”

“COLOR DOESN’T MATTER, ITS WHAT’S IN YOUR HEART. WE ALL BLEED THE SAME. UNITY IS POWER, SEPARATION IS WEAKNESS. LOVE,” another comment read.

However, some others criticized T.I. for the post, seemingly thinking that it was unnecessary. “If they was your friend you would never have to write something like this they would just get it,” one of the critics argued. Echoing the sentiment, one user wrote, “Your white non racist friends should know that already. You don’t have to explain yourself and your fight for justice and equality to anyone of us. We need to understand that without you having to placate us. For so many generations we (white people) have tried to cal ourselves victims to our own racisms. Your white non racist friends should understand that they are not the victim. All the love to you and your family!!!”

“Feel this but even white allies don’t post stuff like this to make us feel comfortable. I feel like we do too much but idk lol,” one other said.

In the meantime, T.I. and Tiny are currently embroiled in a legal drama after several women came forward with sexual assault, drugging and kidnapping allegations against the couple. The pair previously challenged their accusers to reveal themselves publicly.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer Steve Sadow said to Billboard earlier this month. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

Prior to this, T.I. and Tiny denied all the allegations. “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system,” their lawyer stressed. He further dubbed the accusations “baseless and unjustified,” before adding, “We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

T.I. has said worst.