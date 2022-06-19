T.I. Blasts VH1 for Suspending Production on 'Family Hustle' Over a Year Ago

T.I. is still upset with VH1 for suspending production on season 4 of ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ after the couple was accused by several women of violence and sexual abuse.

On Saturday, T.I. posted a meme stating, “I wish TI Family Hustle still came out” with his song “Fuck Em” playing in the background. In the caption, the Atlanta native called out VH1 because he thought the network had “no loyalty,” “jumped to conclusions,” and delivered “no apology.”

“@vh1 13 years no loyalty. No Integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations. No apology. No accountability. No closure. In the name of protecting women…while unfairly, without due process….Subsequently punishing Women??? No problem,” he wrote.

Several women accused T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris of drugging and sex trafficking. A New York Times report spoke with five alleged victims who all claimed that they were recruited at a public venue, invited to a hotel room, coerced into taking drugs, and winding in bed naked with the couple.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson told Deadline at the time. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Deadline reported that pausing production on the reality show was a mutual decision by the network and the couple.

Sabrina Peterson was a former friend of T.I. who publicly shared the alleged stories of numerous women which resulted in nearly a dozen of them taking legal action against the couple. According to HipHopDX, none of these allegations have led to criminal charges.

Two additional alleged victims came forward months later. One of the women claimed she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states” in 2010, while the other claims she was “raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami” in May 2010.

A few cases have already been dismissed because they fell outside the statute of limitations.

