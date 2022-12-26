SZA’s ‘SOS’ Owns No. 1 For A Second Consecutive Week Despite Her Fear Nobody Would Like It

SZA can exhale. During an interview with Rolling Stone last week, she shared that she “never thought in a million years that people would like” SOS, her sophomore album, before its highly hyped December 9 arrival.

via: Billboard

SZA’s SOS spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Dec. 31), as the album earned 180,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 22 (down 43% from its opening frame a week ago), according to Luminate. The set debuted atop the list with 318,000 units.

Also in the top 10, BTS member RM scores his first top 10-charting album, as Indigo re-enters the list at No. 3 following its CD release on Dec. 16. The set debuted on the Dec. 17-dated chart at No. 15 after its initial release via streaming services and as a digital download album. RM becomes the first member of BTS to earn a solo top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Dec. 31, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Dec. 28 (one day later than usual, due to the Christmas Day holiday on Dec. 25). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of SOS’ 180,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 179,000 (down 42%, equaling 236.52 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 1,000 (down 87% and TEA units comprise less than 1,000 (down 49%).

.@sza's 'SOS' becomes the first album by a black female artist to spend its first two weeks on the Billboard 200 at #1 since @Beyonce's 'Beyoncé'. — chart data (@chartdata) December 26, 2022

SZA will take SOS on the road with opener Omar Apollo for her first-ever arena tour beginning February 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.