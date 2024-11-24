Home > NEWS

SZA Vowed To Release A New Album ‘Before The Year Is Over’ During Kai Cenat Stream Appearance [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

In 2022, SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album SOS. Since then the chart-topping body of work has continued to set or break records. But, the “Kill Bill” singer doesn’t plan on taking another five year gap between projects.

On Saturday (Nov. 23), SZA, along with Lizzo, joined Twitch juggernaut Kai Cent for a live stream, where she revealed an update on the status of the new tracks. “It’ll be out before the year is over,” she said.

SZA didn’t share any further information about the forthcoming album.

Last November, SZA told Variety that the deluxe edition of SOS was meant to be “outtakes and some new songs, but it’s become more than I expected.” But somewhere in the creative process, the project took on a life of its own. “It was gonna be really soft because I had made all my screaming points, and I just wanted to glide and not think [too much] and get out of my own head. I was so happy to say some s**t that didn’t mean a f**king thing,” she said. The chart-topping artist admitted that she even mulled over doing a random drop because “no one’s actually expecting that from me right now.”

You can watch the full stream below.

