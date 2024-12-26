SZA Reveals She’s No Longer Managed By TDE’s “Punch,” Says It’s “The End Of An Era”

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

R&B powerhouse SZA has officially parted ways with her longtime manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson, the co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

A fan account made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and was aggregated by another fan account on Instagram. The four-time Grammy winner confirmed it when she commented, “Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best *heart emoji* whatever his choices may be. *heart emoji*.”

Sza is no longer managed by tde punch (confirmed this time) pic.twitter.com/gCLSRwzjIH — LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) December 26, 2024

Punch tends to generate a lot of hate on social media for his opinions and for heading up TDE, a label notoriously known for withholding their artist’s music. Naturally, this announcement caused many fans to direct their ire toward him again, but the St. Louis-born singer shot him some bail. “And to be clear I love punch deeply!” she added. “NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes ppl grow apart and that’s okay *heart emoji*.” She doubled down on X, writing, “Now now now … let’s keep it cute . *nodding emoji* it’s Christmas.”

SZA parts ways with her manager Punch. pic.twitter.com/emG4d6oUEv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 26, 2024

Now now now … let’s keep it cute . ???? it’s Christmas . — SZA (@sza) December 26, 2024

On the same evening SZA was confirmed to step away from Terrence “Punch” Henderson in a management capacity, he had some tweets of his own. “Madness, as you know, is like gravity,” he wrote. “All it takes is a little push.” He later added, “Also, nothing real can be threatened. Relax ppl. lol” and “SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much.” He attempted to carry on business as usual by asking people for their favorite songs from LANA, and he said his choices were “Crybaby” and “My Turn.”

Just days before this, the songstress joked about Punch being “kind” and letting her put out more music after her SOS Deluxe: LANA came out on Friday (Dec. 20). She shared a screenshot of her text messages when she submitted a “quiet slight begging petition” to release a few extra tracks, to which he replied that they should let LANA breathe and release the rest on Christmas on New Year’s Eve.

Punch quoted the tweet and said, “Aiight somebody get her phone.” That same day, he celebrated SZA and Kendrick Lamar having the top two albums on Apple charts. As clear as it is that there is some uneasiness between the two, they are doing their best to smooth it over publicly.

