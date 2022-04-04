SZA Explains Why She Was on Crutches at the Grammys [Video]

An untimely leg injury wasn’t enough to keep SZA from attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), and lifting some hardware.

The TDE artist appeared onstage with Doja Cat to accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their collaboration “Kiss Me More.” The singer required some assistance getting to the stage, with Lady Gaga coming through in the clutch.

Lady Gaga helps SZA to the #Grammys stage! pic.twitter.com/iOlHpwahvk — Gaga Media ?? (@GagaMediaDotNet) April 4, 2022

When she appeared at the Grammys media room backstage after accepting the award, SZA explained what led to her needing crutches.

“It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” SZA said, per Billboard. “Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.” She also added that her next album is on the way soon. “It’s probably my most unisex project yet, if that makes sense,” she said. “It’s for everyone.”

During their acceptance speech, Doja Cat admitted that she had to rush from the bathroom to make it to the stage in time.

Doja running from the bathroom to accept her #Grammy ? pic.twitter.com/qSOGjdjhyu — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 4, 2022

The “Say So” artist then delivered an emotional speech, and said that even though she likes to “downplay shit,” winning a Grammy is still “a big deal.”

The win comes after Doja said that she’s planning to retire from music after the end of The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour, which will run from July to September.

SZA’s most recent full-length studio album was 2017’s Cltr, which reached No. 3 on the all-genres Billboard 200 chart.