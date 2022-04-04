SZA Explains Why She Was on Crutches at the Grammys: 'I Fell Out of Bed' [Video]

SZA explained why she attended the Grammys with crutches on Sunday, revealing that she got injured right before the ceremony.

via Complex:

The TDE artist appeared onstage with Doja Cat to accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their collaboration “Kiss Me More.” The singer required some assistance getting to the stage, with Lady Gaga coming through in the clutch.

When she appeared at the Grammys media room backstage after accepting the award, SZA explained what led to her needing crutches.

“It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” SZA said, per Billboard. “Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.” She also added that her next album is on the way soon. “It’s probably my most unisex project yet, if that makes sense,” she said. “It’s for everyone.”

We wish SZA the best in her recovery.

she’s literally walking oh she can’t be serious pic.twitter.com/bboskg2gaR — k pop is the new jim crow (@stcelestial) April 4, 2022

SZA JUST ANNOUNCED THAT HER ALBUM IS COMING SOON AND SHE FINISHED IT #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ckdWqJLx2p — Merlin ? (@merlin7dsins) April 4, 2022