SZA Claps Back at Body-Shaming Trolls Who’ve Made Her Feel Uncomfortable: ‘Y’all Say Weird S–t’

SZA is closing out 2024 on a high note, with her album SOS reigning as the No. 1 project in the country.

On Monday, the “Saturn” singer called out fans for focusing on her weight amid the success of her chart-topping album, “SOS Deluxe: LANA.”

Despite the record reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the charts, one of her fan pages posted a throwback video of the singer from the 2020 quarantine, captioned, “i miss this era so much.”

While most of the responses were positive, some users called attention to the singer’s changing appearance, writing, “aka before she got big and bbl culture like.”

The rude comment quickly caught SZA’s attention, with the singer explaining that responses like that are a large part of the reason why she has changed over the years.

“Yall say weird s–t like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore . Lol,” she tweeted.

Although many fans believed SZA “seemed so happy” in the old video, the 35-year-old insisted that it wasn’t the case.

“Covid was hard … my granny had just died .. I was hella depressed n masking . Not eating. Over working out,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“but I always had my childhood home to [go] n get lost . Still do . Grateful to be in a much better mental space now. s/o to those days tho.”

While the “Kill Bill” singer is doing better, she is hoping to cut out even more toxicity from her life in the New Year.

“Changing my number tomorrow . New year. Let go,” she added in another post.

While SZA is tired of other people discussing her appearance, the singer has been open about her experience with plastic surgery in the past.

Last month, the Grammy winner admitted to getting a Brazilian butt lift in 2022 after not seeing results from hitting the gym.

However, the “Snooze” singer told British Vogue she is “so mad” that she “did that s—t.”

“I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid,” she continued, “But who gives a f—k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s–t. It doesn’t matter.”

Although she is still open to getting more work done, it’s farther down her list of priorities.

“It just wasn’t super necessary – I have other s–t that I need to work on about myself… I need to get my f—king mental health together,” she explained.

“Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be.”

Despite regretting her decision, SZA said she is “grateful” that the results came out somewhat “natural.”

“I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice,” she said.

“It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

