SZA Addresses Brief Romance With Drake: "It Wasn't Hot And Heavy Or Anything"

Yes, SZA and Drake dated. No, it wasn’t very serious.

via: Complex

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, SZA touched on a number of topics and, of course, revisited the infamous Drake lyric from the 21 Savage song “Mr. Right Now” where he rapped “Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

SZA clarified the timeline and claimed the two briefly saw each other while spending time in New York City in 2009.

“[We] were really young,” she told Rolling Stone. “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”

SZA previously addressed the dating rumours in December 2022 in an interview with Audacy.

“We’re cool, we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird. It’s never come completely out of the blue,” SZA said.

SZA and Drake most recently collaborated on “Slime You Out,” the lead single off the latter’s forthcoming album For All the Dogs due out Friday.

Elsewhere in SZA’s Rolling Stone interview, the singer said she treats her fans like her family.

