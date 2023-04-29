Swizz Beatz Recalls Doctors Telling Him He May Never Walk Again After Past Health Scare [Video]

Swizz Beatz recently stopped by ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ and recalled a past health scare in which doctors warned him that he may never walk again.

via Complex:

“When you come from nothing, and you finally get success, get a piece of what you thought you could never get from your surroundings — we just have a habit of going hard as men, you know, and it caught up to me,” Swizz shared. “I remember staying up for four days straight just over-pushing it. It messed up my immune system — I had spinal meningitis.”

While recovering at the hospital, Swizz says a doctor told him that though his life wasn’t necessarily in jeopardy, there was a chance he might never walk again.

“And I remember going to the hospital, and the doctor was cold. He was cold as ice,” he explained. “As soon as I walked in, he said, ‘okay, you might not die, but you’ll never walk again.’ That was the first thing they said to me when I went into the hospital. But I was in so much pain, I was like, ‘let’s get on to it.’ But, Alhamdulillah [Praise be to Allah], I came back, and I beat the odds with that one. And now, I try to take my health a little bit more serious.”

Watch the video below.