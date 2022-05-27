Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Taking a Dig at Wife Alicia Keys, Joe Deletes Post

Swizz Beatz had to check Joe Budden for a tweet Joe made about Swizz’s wife Alicia Keys.

Twitter user @heyjasmine shared her opinion about Alicia’s’ 2004 banger “Diary.”

In her opinion, Alicia was outperformed on the song by uncredited singer Jermaine Paul. “Alicia keys really got cooked on Diary,” the user tweeted.

Joe Budden found the tweet and decided to add his two cents in in the comments. “Lowkey lol,” he responded.

Swizz got wind of Joe’s post and defended his wife’s honor.

“King Knock it all the way off!” the replied. “Let’s not do this! I never get into your zones! Leave my wife out of everything but greatness! Please ……..”

Joe Budden removed his tweet — and we’re thankful no one got slapped Will Smith-style.

Lmaoo Swizz wasn’t gon let Joe Budden come sideways at his wife!! pic.twitter.com/d7DEam0WGH — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) May 27, 2022