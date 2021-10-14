Swae Lee Seemingly Shoots His Shot At Lizzo [Photos]

Lizzo turned heads at Cardi B’s 29th dancehall themed birthday party.

via: Rap-Up

The “Rumors” rapper shared photos of herself wearing a lavender sheer mesh dress from Cardi B’s dancehall-themed birthday party while striking a series of provocative poses, including ones where she grabs her breasts and bends over. The revealing pics caught the eyes of Swae Lee, who tried to shoot his shot.

One half of Rae Sremmurd responded to Lizzo’s thirst trap with a series of eyeball and heart-eyed emojis.

????? — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) October 14, 2021

Lizzo seemed to be flattered, addressing Swae in a comment on The Shade Room. “Ion got no type,” she wrote, referencing the lyrics to Rae Sremmurd’s hit “No Type.”

Lizzo hasn’t been shy to share her celebrity crushes including Chris Evans and Drake, who she named on her hit “Rumors.” “No, I ain’t fu**ed Drake yet,” she rapped.

She also tried to shoot her shot with the Certified Lover Boy, tweeting, “Hey big head @Drake.”

During her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Lizzo confirmed that the 6 God reached out to her after hearing the racy lyric. “Actually, I have heard from Drake. But that’s all I’m gonna say on that,” she said.

In the meantime, check out more photos of Lizzo’s outfit from Cardi B’s birthday party below.