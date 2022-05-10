Sutton Stracke: My Reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s Break-In Was ‘Insensitive’ [Video]

Sutton Stracke knows the audience will be cringing during one moment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premiere.

via: Page Six

“I had a weird day and so I wasn’t focused and I was insensitive to what happened,” Stracke, 50, exclusively tells Page Six.

“Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt.”

Bravo released a preview to People magazine Tuesday that shows Kyle Richards recapping Kemsley’s terror with Stracke, who appears apathetic when she states, “I’ve been putting out fires all day today, too.”

In the clip, Stracke expresses frustration over the trouble she’s had getting a French designer to California to help her complete a business-related project. “It’s all relative. I mean, I wasn’t held and gunpoint,” she tells Richards. “I’m sorry. It’s been a weird day, a weird morning.”

Richards, 53, shocked by Stracke’s remarks, then asks in a confessional, “Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend?”

Kemsley, 45, was at her house in Encino, Calif., with her two young children on the evening of Oct. 27, 2021, when armed men broke in and stole high-end belongings including jewelry, handbags and watches.

“There was someone … who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life,” the Beverly Beach founder previously told “Access Hollywood,” recounting the horrifying incident.

Kemsley’s son, Jagger, 8, and daughter, Phoenix, 6, whom she shares with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, were asleep at the time of the robbery, while PK, 54, was in London.

“I never would want anything bad to happen to Dorit or her family, ever,” Stracke asserts in her chat with Page Six. “None of us want anything bad to happen to any of us. That is the scariest thing and the environment that we live in, especially here in LA in Beverly Hills, it kind of set me off a little bit.”

The SUTTON boutique owner adds, “I just wasn’t there. I wasn’t being present. And so I think insensitive is the best word for [my reaction to the break-in]. And I was very sorry for it.”

The two women eventually forged a stronger friendship, though Stracke teases that it took some effort on her part.

“I think we’ll see how the show unfolds a lot of clarity — and we’ll just see how she reacts to me and if I can offer any help,” the cashmere designer says of her attempts to support Kemsley. “I call it [my] season of forgiveness.”

Stracke and Kemsley recently hung out at the Stagecoach country music festival with Richards and “The Middle” singer Maren Morris, proof that progress was made.

“I’ve loved getting to know her [and] I’ve loved getting to know PK more,” Stracke notes. “He’s very funny. And her children, I could eat them up. The idea of anything happening to them is awful.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.