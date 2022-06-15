Sutton Stracke Makes 'RHOBH' Newbie Diana Jenkins Cry After Heated Fight: You 'Screamed at Me'

Sutton Stracke continues to be at the center of the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Wednesday’s episode picked up with the group continuing their trip to Punta Mita, Mexico. While there, much of the tension has stemmed from past comments Sutton, 50, made in private to Crystal Kung Minkoff that were allegedly “dark.”

Because Crystal, 39, seemingly insinuated Sutton was racist, the Georgia-born designer ultimately grew frustrated as she demanded Crystal not “make up lies.” Sutton even claimed that this was a “pattern” for Crystal, alleging she did this with the previous friend group that she was ousted from.

This conversation carried over into a group dinner the next evening. Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna revealed that Crystal had been in tears all day because of the previous spat where Sutton “attacked” her character. After the group debated both sides of the feud, Sutton eventually said, “I will apologize for that. I will apologize for what I said last night.”

“That was unfair, okay. That I will take back,” she continued. “But I will not take back that you have done this repeatedly to me, and I need for you to stop that. … I need for you to stop that and I need for you to tell me that you’re going to stop that.”

“Moving forward in our friendship is important to me,” said Crystal, who added that she is “not going to” discredit Sutton’s character either going forward.

Sutton said she still wants to maintain a friendship because she “genuinely” likes her costar, though Crystal recalled her saying the night before that she “hated” her. Sutton tried to clarify her comments, but newcomer Diana Jenkins interrupted to defend what Crystal had said.

This then led to a heated exchange between Sutton and Diana, 49. “Here she goes with the clumsy words again,” said Diana.

“Here’s the thing, Diana. I’m a good person,” Sutton said, to which Diana interrupted, “I didn’t say you’re not.”

Sutton then repeatedly requested that Diana let her “finish” her sentence. As Sutton tried to reiterate what a “good person” she is, Diana responded, “You told us that already.”

While pointing her finger in Diana’s face, Sutton firmly stated: “I’m going to say it again until you can hear me.”

In an attempt to calm Sutton down, Kyle Richards explained that Diana was only trying to “diffuse the situation.” But Diana used the opportunity to point out how Sutton’s aggressive approach toward her was hypocritical.

“This is actually really good because she told me on our first lunch together that she doesn’t respond well to yelling, she doesn’t like violence,” she said. “So, you just screamed at me.”

Sutton then told Kyle, 53, she needed to “take a break.” As Kyle left the table with her, Dorit Kemsley suggested that Sutton’s frustration was misdirected.

Diana then began to break down in tears. “I’m good, I’m good. I promise,” she said through tears as Dorit and Crystal attempted to comfort her. “Don’t do that. Don’t draw attention to this. Please, no.”

Witnessing Diana in tears from across the table, Erika said, “You did nothing wrong, Diana.”

“You shouldn’t accept any of that energy,” she added. “You’re just trying to do the right thing, honey.”

Sutton then returned to the table with Kyle, issuing another apology to Crystal. She also apologized to Diana for “losing my cool,” to which Diana said it’s “all good” but asked her to “move” away from her. Diana then left again with Dorit and Crystal to use the restroom.

Once they were gone, Kyle spoke to Erika and Lisa about the ongoing Sutton-Crystal feud. “You guys, I know you had a moment with Crystal today and she was crying, but you have to understand that she put herself in that position,” she said.

Agreeing with Kyle, Garcelle Beauvais said, “What I don’t like is I feel like Crystal just takes it and she sort of caves in — her body language, that whole thing. And it makes it feel like we’re coming for as opposed to her standing up for herself.”

“That’s a victim card, sorry. She wants it to be like that,” Kyle said as Garcelle, 54, replied, “Well, that’s exactly what I feel.”

“It’s intentional,” added Kyle, noting that it gives “credibility” to the rumors that this behavior is a pattern for her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.