'Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Actress Erica Ash Dead at 46 | www.lovebscott.com

‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Actress Erica Ash Dead at 46

Actress Erica Ash, best known for her roles in ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ and ‘Survivor’s Remorse,’ has died.

She was 46.

News of her death came via a tribute from BET.

The tribute reads:

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favourites such as ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and reality spoof ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood.’ We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen”

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Update: It has been conformed Erica died following a long battle with cancer.

RIP.

 

ByDenver Sean
Updated on

