'Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Actress Erica Ash Dead at 46 | www.lovebscott.com

Actress Erica Ash, best known for her roles in ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ and ‘Survivor’s Remorse,’ has died.

She was 46.

News of her death came via a tribute from BET.

The tribute reads:

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favourites such as ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and reality spoof ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood.’ We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen”

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Update: It has been conformed Erica died following a long battle with cancer.

RIP.

It saddens me to confirm that our beloved sister @TheEricaAsh is now an ancestor. She was 46. Erica was an amazing talented, funny, and serious actress. I adored her. She was serious about politics and would have been one of @KamalaHarris biggest supporters. Pray for her family. pic.twitter.com/ewiYHfXtWb — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 29, 2024