‘Summer’s House: Martha’s Vineyard’ is coming back for more.

Bravo just announced the show will start production on a second season of the hit reality series this summer.

‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ follows a group of young Black professionals and entrepreneurs as they enjoy their getaway to Martha’s Vineyard.

The show’s first season ranks as Bravo’s #1 most watched new series in Peacock history.

Hopefully the entire cast returns + one or two new faces. We can’t wait to watch!