Sukihana & Lil Mama Trade Shots Over Dog Walking Video With NLE Choppa [Photos]

A beef is brewing between Lil Mama and hip-hop’s most vocal advocate for sexual liberation, Sukihana. On Monday night, NLE Choppa began hyping up the remix to his single, “Slut Me Out.” The record, which follows the Lil Wayne-assisted “AINT GONNA ANSWER,” is due out this Friday with a verse from Sukihana. However, the rapper’s teaser for the music video led to a back-and-forth between Lil Mama and the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star.

“SLUT ME OUT” Remix FRIDAY ? pic.twitter.com/wjoXqO50Fw — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 2, 2023

One scene, in particular, sparked the uproar. NLE Choppa holds onto Sukihana’s hair while she walks on all fours. The dog walking scene has spread across social media, eventually catching the attention of Lil Mama, who didn’t approve of the visual. “They said that girl ‘Lil Mama’ that sing that lip gloss song was in the comments speaking on me. If I was y’all I would tell her to leave me tf alone,” Sukihana said in response.

Lil Mama issued a lengthy response after Sukihana mentioned her comment. “Im seeing you wrote a post addressing me and I never addressed you personally.. You could have been any Blacc woman in that video I posted a comment under. The way I feel still stands,” she wrote. “I feel like women these days will know BETTER and still play a role in setting us bacc centuries…. I don’t know about You, but I don’t want our daughters to remember us like this. Or feel this what they ‘Need To Do To Survive’ and if that’s the exhaust anybody come up with in 2023, that’s CAP.”

Somehow, NLE Choppa didn’t end up catching a stray during the back-and-forth. While Lil Mama attempted to provide a thoughtful response to the backlash she faced, it appears that she still can’t live down the infamous VMA moment with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. In response, Sukihana wrote, “They said Lil mama think she better then people just because she got to perform on stage with Jayz and Alicia Keys.” No word from Lil Mama but at least she’s earned Jay and Alicia’s forgiveness since then. Check out their responses to each other.