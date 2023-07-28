‘Suits’ Sets Record for Library Shows on Streaming Charts

Meghan Markle’s hit show “Suits” has reached a new viewership record about four years after the series ended.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

The former USA Network series set a viewing time record for an acquired series in the week of June 26-July 2. Suits had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, according to Nielsen, easily surpassing the previous mark of 2.49 billion minutes for Manifest (before it became a Netflix original) in June 2021. The show became available on Netflix June 23; it also streams on Peacock.

The huge tally for Suits dwarfed the two other shows that topped the billion-minute mark for the week: The debut of The Witcher’s third season on Netflix pushed that show to 1.31 billion minutes of viewing, and The Bear grew by 18 percent week to week to 1.01 billion minutes. The latter is the second Hulu series (and the first produced by FX) to break the billion-minute threshold for a single week, after The Handmaid’s Tale.

The final season of Jack Ryan, which premiered June 30, pushed the Prime Video series into the top 10 with 778 million minutes of watch time. Disney+’s Secret Invasion was steady in its second week with 464 million minutes, vs. 461 million for the prior week. Netflix’s Glamorous (414 million) also entered the top 10 originals a week after its premiere. Extraction 2 (443 million minutes) was the top feature film, but it fell off by 57 percent in its third week.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries.

The top streaming titles for June 26-July 2 are below.

Overall

1. Suits (Netflix/Peacock), 3.14 billion minutes viewed

2. The Witcher (Netflix), 1.31 billion

3. The Bear (Hulu), 1.01 billion

4. SWAT (Hulu/Netflix/Paramount+), 891 million

5. Black Mirror (Netflix), 853 million

6. Bluey (Disney+), 803 million

7. Jack Ryan (Prime Video), 778 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 734 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (Max), 602 million

10. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 579 million