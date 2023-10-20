Suge Knight Launching New Podcast From Prison To Address All Beefs [Video]

Suge Knight might be locked up, but that doesn’t mean his voice will remain behind bars … cuz the Death Row mogul is starting a podcast from prison.

via: iHeart

On Friday, October 20, TMZ posted the intro for the Death Row Records co-founder’s new podcast Collect Calls With Suge Knight. Suge teamed up with Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source magazine founder Dave Mays to cook up his first podcast. As far as topics of discussion go, Suge aims to address everyone who allegedly used his name for headlines over the years. In the preview, you can hear him accuse people of lying on his name. It’s clear that he plans to address former associates like Akon, Harry O, Master P, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Wack 100 and others.

Warren G appears to be the first person Suge comes for. The preview shows him addressing claims the “Regulator” rapper previously made on Drink Champs. He also addresses Akon, who accused him of snitching like 6ix9ine in a past interview. Suge Knight will also give more insight on his thoughts about Snoop Dogg becoming the new owner of Death Row.

In addition to firing back at his haters, Suge Knight also wants the podcast to be a tool for the younger generation. He wants others to benefit from his experiences in the music industry and also plans to answer questions from his audience. Mays told the outlet that they’ve already got five 30-minute episodes already in the can. They plan to release new episodes each week on all major platforms with audio on Thursdays and video on Fridays.

A preview of the first episode is expected to arrive on October 24. Collect Calls With Suge Knight is scheduled to launch on Halloween.

See what The Breakfast Club had to say about it below.