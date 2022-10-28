‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Teases Potential Music Collab with Mariah Carey [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown has said that a collaboration with Mariah Carey could be in the works.

via: Page Six

Netflix star Millie Bobby Brown teased a potential collaboration with Grammy winner Mariah Carey during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The 18-year-old revealed she shares an unlikely friendship with the “We Belong Together” hitmaker.

The “Stranger Things” star, who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix show, said Carey’s children are fans of her character on the show, prompting her to meet them.

After developing a sweet bond with 11-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe, whom Carey shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Brown explained what she and the singer get up to during her visits.

“I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together,” she revealed, adding that the pair even sang in Carey’s state-of-the-art studio.

“We have sung together, yeah,” she added before Fallon asked if fans could expect a joint collab.

“Potentially, I don’t know,” she responded, calling Carey “the most talented singer ever.”

“This is the biggest scoop I’ve ever gotten on ‘The Tonight Show.’ I would buy that in two seconds,” Fallon added.

Brown revealed the pair are so close now that she even calls her “Mimi.”

“We texted today. Yeah, she called me today,” the teen said. “The reason is because she grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels.”

“I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power and she just has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me,” she added.