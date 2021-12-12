Stevie J Was Kicked Off Flight Because Friend Boarded With Liquor [Photo + Video]

Stevie J’s trip to Atlanta was derailed this week, all because a buddy he was flying with brought on a drink.

Stevie J – or his doppelganger – got caught up in some drama at the airport recently for allegedly boarding with alcohol, which we all know is a NO-NO. Watch video of him arguing with an airline worker, plus deets on him requesting spousal support from his estranged (?) wife Faith Evans inside…

If Stevie J doesn’t do anything else, he’s going to stay in some drama.

A man who looks and sounds identical to the producer-turned-reality star got hemmed up at the airport recently and his exchange with an airline worker as he was getting kicked off the flight was caught on camera.

Music author/photographer Julia Beverly was making her way to the airline gate when she noticed several police officers standing around, so she snapped a pic:

Chronicling the drama, she then shared a video of the airline workers speaking with a man that you couldn’t see in the video at first. She captioned it, “2 guys were just pulled off the plane, 1 has a cup of liquor.”

After getting a better view of the person being kicked off the plane, we see a man with a mask that looks like former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Stevie J.

”I’m just trying to figure out if this is Stevie J accusing this guy of racial profiling,” Julia wrote in another caption of the video footage.

You can hear the man telling the airline workers, “You are going to be on so many Instagrams. Look how everybody got they phones up.”

It def sounds like Stevie J and when she zoomed in, that was even more proof that it’s the producer-turned-reality star.

The man then threatened the airline worker with a massive lawsuit for “wasting his time.”

According to Julia’s caption of the video, it appears they were boarding a Delta flight:

The airline drama comes just a few days after reports were released that Stevie J is requesting spousal support from his estranged (?) wife Faith Evans amid their ongoing divorce.

Delta reportedly wouldn’t confirm names, but they did acknowledge something happened on Thursday that slightly delayed their flight to ATL due to two passengers exiting.