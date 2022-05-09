Steve Harvey Says He ‘Lost Respect’ For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap, Calls It A ‘Punk Move’

It has been two months since Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident at the Oscars took over pop culture, and comedians are still letting Smith have it. Immediately following the infamous Academy Awards moment, comedians came forward to express their disgust with Smith’s behavior, and while much of that conversation has dissipated within the last two months, Steve Harvey is reviving the topic.

via: Hot97

During a recent interview at Georgia State University, he spoke about the Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation. He also spoke about his religion. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity,” said Harvey. “On a scale of one to 10, I’m like a two. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on. You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

He also reportedly said that Smith pulled a “punk move” before saying that he “lost a lot of respect” for him.

Will Smith has since issued an apology to Chris Rock and the Oscars.

Will’s reputation has taken a hit since the incident and there have been several reports of delayed or canceled projects involving the actor.