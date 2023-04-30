Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Is Granted Half of His Estate After His Death

Allison Holker Boss has been granted half of late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s artistic earnings after the beloved dancer died without a will.

via: US Weekly

The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 35, petitioned the court in February for the rights to her late spouse’s artistic earnings after he died by suicide in December 2022 without leaving a will.

According to documents obtained by Us on Friday, April 28, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County signed off on her request after she proved that she was in fact married to Boss at the time of his death. She was granted her “property passing” rights but the filing pointed out that “no administration of [the estate] is necessary.”

While California law dictates that the surviving spouse is entitled to half of their partner’s assets once they’ve passed, the widow must file a petition to legally take over the money and property.

Boss’ assets included 100 percent ownership of Stephen Boss Productions, according to the documents. Holker asked the judge that she be awarded half of all of the hip hop dancer’s current and future earnings as he “owned nothing of value” when they tied the knot.

The Minnesota native further claimed that all “existing assets were acquired during the marriage, by virtue of the work, skills and efforts of the parties” and that she and Boss have “no written agreements between” them that would have “impacted the determination that the assets were community property.”

The choreographer pointed out in her petition that her late partner “had numerous projects and performed as dancer, choreographer, actor and producer which resulted in rights to royalties” that should now be partially allotted to her and her children.

Holker — who shares daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7, with Boss — attached proof of the royalties with her filing, most of which came from Stephen Boss Productions. (The Alabama native welcomed son Maddox in 2016 and daughter Zaia in 2019 with Holker. He also adopted her daughter Weslie when they got married in 2013.)

The late star’s work as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show could also earn royalties if there are reruns in the future.

The judge’s order on the case read: “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”

Us confirmed in December 2022 that Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. Holker, who met the TV personality in 2010 while working on SYTYCD, addressed her loss shortly after the news broke.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Two months later, Holker filed a California Spousal Property Petition to secure half of her spouse’s past and future earnings. “This has been a difficult process for Allison, but she’s confident it will all work out in the end and that the kids will be taken care of,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

The insider explained that “anyone who knew Stephen would tell you his wife and kids were his No. 1 priority” and he “absolutely … would have wanted” his wife to obtain access to the property.