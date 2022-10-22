Stephen A. Smith Wanted Will Smith to Play Him — Until Chris Rock Slap [Video]

Stephen A. Smith wanted one of Hollywood’s leading men to portray him if his upcoming memoir, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” is ever adapted into a biopic.

Smith appeared on Comedy Central’s “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God” on Thursday and was asked about who should portray him in the eventual movie.

“Dammit it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap!” Smith said. “But I can’t go with him now.”

At this year’s Academy Awards, Smith bristled at a joke that Chris Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and proceeded to walk up to the stage and slap the comedian in the face.

For this behavior, Smith has effectively been placed in the Hollywood penalty box indefinitely.

Charlamagne interjected that Will Smith would be back one day: “He ain’t going nowhere.”

“Listen. He’s Will Smith. We know he’s gonna be back,” Smith responded. “We got love for him. But you just don’t do something like that. You know what I’m saying? Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that.”

So, who is not disqualified from the role?

“Michael B. Jordan. Omari Hardwick,” Smith suggested. “They both look a hell of a lot better than me but dammit I’m stealing from them so what do you want me to do?”

Smith said his friend Jamie Foxx would’ve been another choice, because Foxx is trying to do “Tyson,” a biopic of boxer Mike Tyson.

Charlamagne said that Foxx does a great Stephen A. impression.

“He does Tyson exceptionally well,” Smith said. “He does me aight.”